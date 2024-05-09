Big fundraiser for junior darts

An upcoming garage sale and stalls event will be the biggest fundraiser for juniors organised by the Mosgiel Darts Association for more than 30 years, officials say.

Association committee member and junior coach Stan Westwood said he expected about 40 market stalls.

There will be food stalls, including ice cream, and pounamu and bone carvings, toys, second-hand goods, clothes and hand-crafted items as well as activities such as raffles and face painting.

Mr Westwood said after an upsurge in interest in darts, this was the biggest fundraising initiative the association had run for junior darts in several decades. The darts organisation hoped to raise $2000 to support junior darts, including helping players take part in the nationals in Whakatane in July.

The fundraiser will take place on Sunday, May 19, from 11am to 3pm event at the Taieri Bowling Club.