PHOTO: TORU HANAI/GETTY IMAGES

Dunedin para athlete Holly Robinson (above) recently won a shot put silver medal in the F46 sport class at the World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan.

Robinson’s throw of 12.25m was an Oceania record.

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Fellow Dunedin para athlete Anna Grimaldi (above) also reached the podium, winning bronze in the women’s 100m, and silver in the women’s long jump, both in the T47 sport class.