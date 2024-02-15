PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The secrets behind brainwave patterns and how your brain responds to stress, anxiety, and relaxation will be explored during Tūhura Otago Museum’s Brain Health Expo on Monday and Tuesday February 19 and 20.

The free event in the Level 1 Atrium will include an interactive display of mental wellbeing, a large inflatable brain and the chance to speak to experts from the University of Otago’s Brain Health Research Centre.