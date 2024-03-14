Six of the best in song

Tenor Iain Tetley will sing the role of the Evangelist in City Choir Dunedin’s performance of Bach’s St John Passion on March 24. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Bass Patrick Shanahan will sing the role of Christ in City Choir Dunedin’s performance of Bach’s St John Passion. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The power and drama of Bach’s St John Passion will be to the fore in a 300th anniversary performance by City Choir Dunedin later this month, featuring an extraordinary six soloists and accompanied by the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra.

A haunting and dramatic musical depiction of the Easter story, based on the gospel of St John, Bach’s St John Passion is an enduring piece in the baroque choral music repertoire, and has been performed worldwide across four centuries.

City Choir Dunedin’s performance of the St John Passion will be held on Sunday, March 24, from 4pm, at Dunedin Town Hall, with tenor soloist Iain Tetley as the Evangelist, bass soloist Patrick Shanahan as Christ and bass soloist James Harrison as Pilate. Fellow soloists Caroline Burchell (soprano), Maaike Christie-Beekman (mezzo soprano) and Lila Crichton (tenor) will sing arias.

The story is told through the key role of the Evangelist, who narrates the events in Christ’s life, a role tenor Iain Tetley is looking forward to performing.

Bass James Harrison will sing the role of Pilate in City Choir Dunedin’s performance of Bach’s St John Passion. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Soprano Caroline Burchell is a soloist in Bach’s St John Passion. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"It is an undertaking that I greatly enjoy, as it is such a large vocal part to learn," Tetley said.

"The magnitude of the role is a personal goal to attain, as it was when I sang as the Evangelist in Bach’s St Matthew Passion with City Choir Dunedin in 2018.

"As a performer I relish the responsibility of the storytelling, in a way that grips the audience and links all the rest of the music together."

The performance will be conducted by City Choir Dunedin director David Burchell, who is enthusiastic about the work’s "vivid musical dramatisation" of St John’s account of Christ’s trial and crucifixion.

Mezzo soprano Maaike Christie-Beekman is a soloist in Bach’s St John Passion. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Tenor Lila Crichton is a soloist in Bach’s St John Passion. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"The music highlights the interaction of Pilate, Christ and the increasingly angry crowd, portrayed in short fiery choruses, and in the latter stages of the work highlights Christ’s stoic contemplation of his agony on the cross," Burchell said.

"Contemplative choral hymns in Bach’s masterful harmonisations frame episodes in the narrative, and more expansive reflection is provided by some of Bach’s most exquisite and impassioned music for solo voices.

"Our audience will be immersed in an unforgettable musical journey and this performance of profound beauty will linger long after the final note is heard."

Tickets are available now through the Regent Theatre box office, via Ticketmaster, or by eftpos at the Dunedin Town Hall box office. Doors open at 3pm and the performance starts at 4pm.