Call to vote for hoiho

Hoiho hysteria is heating up as many in the city get behind Tūhura Otago Museum’s campaign to vote the endangered yellow-eyed penguin species the Bird of the Year 2024.

Hoiho campaign manager Charlie Buchan said the city was a sea of yellow in support of the world's rarest penguin, with organisations such as the Highlanders, the University of Otago, The Opera (Otago Peninsula Eco Restoration Alliance), Dunedin Wildlife Hospital and Wild Dunedin all supporting the campaign.

"This campaign is not just about winning the title but also about highlighting Dunedin’s role as the wildlife capital of New Zealand.

"Our city is leading the charge in protecting native endangered species, and this effort showcases our collective work," Mr Buchan said.

To vote, visit wilddunedin.nz/hoiho before polls close Sunday, September 15, 5pm.