Campaign for funding launched

Artist Darcie Preston at work in the Studio2 community art space. Photo: supplied

South Dunedin art studio and gallery Studio2 has provided a vibrant and inclusive space where people with a learning disability or neurodiversity can explore art for the past 20 years.

Located at 147 Hillside Rd, Studio2 has a roll of more than 80 artists who come together with art facilitators to create art, and participate in exhibitions, workshops and collaborative projects.

In 2021, Studio2 was one of 54 creative spaces selected by Manatū Taonga Ministry of Culture and Heritage to receive a 3-year Care grant.

This enabled the space to open five days a week, as well as increase the number of artists and art facilitators able to use the studio.

Now that the grant has ended, the Studio2 team has launched a Boosted campaign to help keep Studio2 and the Margaret Freeman Gallery open and thriving.

The campaign has the goal of raising $30,000 by the end of this month.

To coincide with the campaign, the studio is hosting an on-site science-fiction inspired exhibition, "Space Invaders", billed as "a cosmic collection of drawing, painting and sculpture".

Studio2 artists’ work is also featured in lower Stuart St, in collaboration with Dunedin City Council’s Ara Toi Arts and Culture Strategy.

They are also working on a mural for the hoardings around the new South Dunedin Library building site, in association with Dream South D and the South Dunedin Street Art Trail.

Coming up, artists will work with Unesco City of Literature South Dunedin poet laureate Jenny Powell on a project to illustrate a book of poems written by South Dunedin seniors.

For more information about the Studio2 Boosted campaign, visit www.boosted.org.nz/projects/studio-2