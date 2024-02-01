Celebrating wetlands

Experience the wonder of Te Nohoaka o Tukiauau — Sinclair Wetlands in honour of World Wetlands Day, tomorrow. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Te Nohoaka o Tukiauau — Sinclair Wetlands is a 315ha wetland property that is part of the 2500ha Waipouri/Waihola Wetland Complex.

The complex is New Zealand’s largest lowland wetland area.

In the early 18th century, the chief Tukiauau took refuge on Whakaraupuka (Ram Island) setting up their settlement (nohoaka).

His name remains attached to the wetlands which has been an important food basket and precious place (taoka) for generations.

The name Sinclair has also been synonymous with the site, through the conservation efforts of Horrie Sinclair who restored it as a wetland.

In 1998 the property was returned to Ngāi Tahu as part of the Claims Settlement Act and is managed by Te Nohoaka o Tukiauau Trust.

The wetlands are open for visitors to explore its many tracks and vistas from its islands as well as enjoy opportunities to see rare bird species such as the fernbird (matata) marsh crake (kotoreke) and the secretive Australasian bittern (matuku).

It is also an opportunity to see some of the work of Te Nukuroa o Matamata, a $5million Jobs for Nature project led by Te Rūnaka o Ōtākou in the wetlands complex and lower Taieri catchment.

In honour of World Wetlands Day tomorrow, put your walking shoes on and pay a visit to one of the great wetland areas of Otago.

— By Paul Pope, Te Nukuroa o Matamata kaiwhakahaere (project manager)