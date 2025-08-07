Celebration of heritage

Members of the Dunedin Indian community gather during last year’s Independence Day celebrations. PHOTO: MARTYN BUYCK

Indian heritage will soon be celebrated at a joyful community event.

The Dunedin Indian Association will mark Indian Independence Day with a community gathering on Sunday, August 17, at the University of Otago Union Hall.

Indian Independence Day marks the end of British rule over the Indian subcontinent on August 15, 1947, when the independent dominions of India and Pakistan were created.

Dunedin Indian Association president Dr Rohit Jain said the association was delighted to welcome the wider community to the cultural gathering.

The event from 1pm to 4pm will foster community spirit and share India’s rich cultural identity with all Dunedin residents.

The afternoon will begin with a proud and solemn flag-hoisting ceremony, followed by cultural performances showcasing India’s diverse arts and traditions.

Information and community stalls will be set up around the hall, and quizzes and games will provide a fun way to explore the subcontinent’s history and culture.

Dr Jain said the association wanted the event to be as welcoming as possible, encouraging people of every background to attend, participate and learn more about India’s history and contemporary Indian life.

Artists and contributors are being sought for a programme of dance, music, poetry or other art forms that reflect Indian culture.

Children and adults are also invited to take part in a fancy-dress section, dressing in traditional attire or as notable Indian personalities.

Further details, including how to register to perform or enter the costume section, are available at indianzdunedin.org.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz