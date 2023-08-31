Chinese festival will be multicultural experience

Rehearsing for a mid-autumn festival event are members of the Dunedin Senior Chinese Association (from left) Jenny Pan, Regina Li, Judy Wang, Kunfeng Li, Weidi Xu, Rachel Xu and Haogui Chen. Photo: supplied

A wide range of performances will be part of the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival and China National Day, organised by the Dunedin Senior Chinese Association.

Association president Weidi Xu said the event would be a multicultural experience.

The Otago & Southland Chinese Association is performing a lion dance.

The Dunedin Senior Chinese Association is performing a Chinese waist drum dance and a long silk dance.

Columba College pupils are performing a haka and waiata, and there will be a ballet performance from the Bennett School of Ballet and Jazz.

A highlight of the event will be young children from the Pakistan Association of Otago singing the Chinese folk song Jasmine Flower (Molihuā), which was taught to them by members of the Dunedin Senior Chinese Association.

Other groups taking part include Natyaloka School of Indian Dance, Vidyadhara School of Dance, the Dunedin Tai Chi Club and the Otago University Chinese Students’ Association.

The Mid-Autumn Festival runs from 1pm to 3pm on Saturday, September 16, at Trinity Catholic College.

Entry is free.