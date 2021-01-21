City welcome to interfaith event

The Dunedin Interfaith Council is inviting the wider community to come together for a pot-luck meal and social gathering to mark World Interfaith Harmony Week.

Dunedin Interfaith Council chairwoman Ruth Groffman said the annual celebration would be a chance to share a delicious meal and meet people from across the city’s ethnic and faith communities.

The event, to be held on February 3, from 6.30pm at the Church of the Latter Day Saints in Fenton Cres, will start with the meal, followed by entertainment and speakers, and end with dessert.

Among the topics for discussion will be life as a minister in Indonesia, and the new prayer space at Dunedin City Library.

The entertainment will also include music, origami and face and hand painting for children.

"We are hoping for a good response from the community — this is a great family event."

Mrs Groffman said the Dunedin Interfaith Council was an association of people who represented diverse religious traditions and faiths.

The council existed to foster mutual appreciation and good relations, co-ordinate activities and be available for community consultation and advice.

It also provided a forum for discussion of interfaith matters, to promote values and ethics common to all faiths, and to enhance the wellbeing of the community and the world, she said.

World Interfaith Harmony Week, first proposed at the UN in 2010 and celebrated in Dunedin since 2015, provides a week-long platform for interfaith groups to promote goodwill and harmony.