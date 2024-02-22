Classic cars steal the show at races

Steve Ross in his PDL 1 Mustang proved hard to beat in the classic saloon races. PHOTOS: VANESSA ADCOCK

Local drivers were among the winners in Invercargill last weekend during the Ascot Park Hotel Classic SpeedFest at Teretonga Park.

Dunedin’s Steve Ross won three of the four classic saloon races in a PDL 1 Mustang, closely followed by Mike Baker, of Picton, in a Porsche 964 taking second on each of those occasions.

Baker won the other race, the first of the weekend for the class, when Ross retired with mechanical issues.

Another local driver, Paul Coghill, made a clean sweep of the vintage racing car races in his Jaguar Special, leading home Tracey Barrett, of Christchurch, in a Lotus 23C Replica on each occasion.

Paul Coghill, seen here in his Jaguar Special, was unbeatable in the vintage racing car category.

A large contingent of drivers from the United Kingdom, plus one each from Denmark and the United States, lined up in the Formula Junior class where Robin Longdon, of Knutsford in the UK, in a Lola Mk2 won all four races, the first two after good battles with Noel Woodford, of Auckland, in a Gemini MK3A.

Rangiora driver Royce Bayer, in an Argo SMR001, won three of the four Formula Libre races and Jacob Begg, of Winton, took the other in his Van Diemen RF92.

Jordan Michels, of Invercargill, in his Marc Mustang, won both the Noel McIntyre Drainage Club Saloons Group A races, while Guy Stewart, of Christchurch, in his Porsche 911, took both Group B contests. Michels also won the 2501cc class race and the Flying Farewell, while 14-year-old Nieko Scoles, of Woodlands, in his Toyota 86, took the 0-2500cc honours.

