Classic cars steal the show at races

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dunedin’s Steve Ross won three of the four classic saloon races in a PDL 1 Mustang, closely followed by Mike Baker, of Picton, in a Porsche 964 taking second on each of those occasions.
Baker won the other race, the first of the weekend for the class, when Ross retired with mechanical issues.
Another local driver, Paul Coghill, made a clean sweep of the vintage racing car races in his Jaguar Special, leading home Tracey Barrett, of Christchurch, in a Lotus 23C Replica on each occasion.
Rangiora driver Royce Bayer, in an Argo SMR001, won three of the four Formula Libre races and Jacob Begg, of Winton, took the other in his Van Diemen RF92.
Jordan Michels, of Invercargill, in his Marc Mustang, won both the Noel McIntyre Drainage Club Saloons Group A races, while Guy Stewart, of Christchurch, in his Porsche 911, took both Group B contests. Michels also won the 2501cc class race and the Flying Farewell, while 14-year-old Nieko Scoles, of Woodlands, in his Toyota 86, took the 0-2500cc honours.