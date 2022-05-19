Classic whodunnit on stage

The cast of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, the author’s most popular play, which will be staged at the Playhouse Theatre from next week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Exercise the little grey brain cells with the Queen of Crime’s most well-known play, and work out ‘‘whodunnit’’ before the murderer is revealed. The Dunedin Repertory Society is staging Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap at the Playhouse Theatre from next week.

The Mousetrap is the longest continuously running theatre production, and is celebrating its 70th year on the West End this year — apart from a 15-month hiatus due to the pandemic.

Its popularity might be due to its author, or that everyone loves a mystery, or that it is just a jolly good play.

The Mousetrap is famous for its twist ending, and the vow each audience takes to keep the secret.

‘‘Very few of us are what we seem,’’ Agatha Christie once said, and her cast in The Mousetrap all have deep, and sometimes dark, secrets they are hiding from themselves and each other.

They have been marooned by snow in a remote guest house when a police officer arrives on skis to reveal there is a murderer in their midst — a murderer who soon makes their presence known.

The Dunedin performance stars a stunning cast of locals thespians; Kimberley Buchan, Brent Caldwell, Rosie Collier, Chris Cook, Zac Henry, Terry MacTavish, Alfie Richardson, and Andrew Wicken, and is directed by Dylan Shield.

The Mousetrap runs from May 19 to 22 and 26 to 28 at the Playhouse Theatre in Albany St. Most shows are at 7pm, with a 2pm Sunday matinee. Accessible seating in available.

Tickets: events.humanitix.com/agatha-christie-s-moustrap

Limited door sales will be available from an hour before the performance.