Clearing under way

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Volunteers get stuck in clearing exotic vegetation from Gerry’s Rock in Burns Park Scenic Reserve during a recent workday organised by the Friends of Burns Reserve Trust.

Twenty-seven volunteers, including University of Otago students from the Animal Aquatic Plant Ecological Society, took part in the workday which made impressive progress in a couple of hours.

The trust has signed a five-year community agreement with the Department of Conservation to carry out work regenerating native bush on the 87ha reserve.

More workdays will be scheduled soon.