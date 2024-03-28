Thursday, 28 March 2024

Clearing under way

    1. The Star

    PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Volunteers get stuck in clearing exotic vegetation from Gerry’s Rock in Burns Park Scenic Reserve during a recent workday organised by the Friends of Burns Reserve Trust.

    Twenty-seven volunteers, including University of Otago students from the Animal Aquatic Plant Ecological Society, took part in the workday which made impressive progress in a couple of hours.

    The trust has signed a five-year community agreement with the Department of Conservation to carry out work regenerating native bush on the 87ha reserve.

    More workdays will be scheduled soon.