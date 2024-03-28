Clearing under way

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Volunteers get stuck in clearing exotic vegetation from Gerry’s Rock in Burns Park Scenic Reserve during a recent workday organised by the Friends of Burns Reserve Trust.
Twenty-seven volunteers, including University of Otago students from the Animal Aquatic Plant Ecological Society, took part in the workday which made impressive progress in a couple of hours.
The trust has signed a five-year community agreement with the Department of Conservation to carry out work regenerating native bush on the 87ha reserve.
More workdays will be scheduled soon.