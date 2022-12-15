Climbing trees by rope a real high

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Now a new kind of recreational tree climbing combines the joy of climbing with using ropes to scale tall trees.
Ben Fentiman and Katie Gibson, of Dunedin, have established Branch Dwellers which offers recreational tree climbing for groups and individuals, using the type of rigging used by arborists, including harness, headgear, protective glasses, pulleys and rope.
Certified arborist Ben Fentiman guides people through the whole process, explaining how to use the ropes to pull themselves up to the treetops.
She said they had obtained permits to use several trees around Dunedin for recreational tree climbing.
Their official launch of the concept at the Museum Reserve last Saturday was popular, and some families had booked sessions to find out for themselves the joy of recreational tree climbing.
Arnelle Hamman, of Mosgiel, said she enjoyed climbing trees.
It felt very far from the ground when she was up among the branches but she enjoyed seeing all the people "looking tiny" on the ground.
She said she would like to try recreational tree climbing again.
Eleanor Rathbone, of Dunedin, said she felt comfortable being in the air in the branches.
"I pretended I was in an aeroplane."
She would "definitely" like to do it again.
"We also are hoping to get a kids’ tree climbing club started up," she said.
They recommended tree climbing for ages 6 and up.
The company had a focus on safety and was registered as an adventure activity operator by WorkSafe New Zealand approved certification body AdventureMark.