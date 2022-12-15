Climbing trees by rope a real high

Arnelle Hamman (6) swings with ease during recreational tree climbing. PHOTOS: SIMON HENDERSON

Many will have fond memories of taking to the trees as a child.

Now a new kind of recreational tree climbing combines the joy of climbing with using ropes to scale tall trees.

Ben Fentiman and Katie Gibson, of Dunedin, have established Branch Dwellers which offers recreational tree climbing for groups and individuals, using the type of rigging used by arborists, including harness, headgear, protective glasses, pulleys and rope.

Certified arborist Ben Fentiman guides people through the whole process, explaining how to use the ropes to pull themselves up to the treetops.

Ida Rathbone (12), of Dunedin, said she enjoyed trying recreational tree climbing for the first time.

Katie Gibson trained as a recreational tree-climbing facilitator and is a member of the Global Organisation of Tree Climbers.

She said they had obtained permits to use several trees around Dunedin for recreational tree climbing.

Their official launch of the concept at the Museum Reserve last Saturday was popular, and some families had booked sessions to find out for themselves the joy of recreational tree climbing.

Arnelle Hamman, of Mosgiel, said she enjoyed climbing trees.

It felt very far from the ground when she was up among the branches but she enjoyed seeing all the people "looking tiny" on the ground.

Eleanor Rathbone (6) said she pretended she was in an aeroplane during her experience trying recreational tree climbing.

It felt "nice and fresh" being up in the tree canopy, and she did not feel nervous being up that high.

She said she would like to try recreational tree climbing again.

Eleanor Rathbone, of Dunedin, said she felt comfortable being in the air in the branches.

"I pretended I was in an aeroplane."

She would "definitely" like to do it again.

Arnelle Hamman (6) is guided by Branch Dwellers owner Ben Fentiman during a demonstration of recreational tree climbing at the Museum Reserve on Saturday.

Ms Gibson said the aim was to offer tree climbing for groups including birthdays or corporate events.

"We also are hoping to get a kids’ tree climbing club started up," she said.

They recommended tree climbing for ages 6 and up.

The company had a focus on safety and was registered as an adventure activity operator by WorkSafe New Zealand approved certification body AdventureMark.

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz