Club to celebrate on Bastille Day

St Kilda Petanque Club president Allen Garth and secretary-treasurer Ellie Short practise for their Bastille Day anniversary on July 14. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Boules and bonding will be celebrated as the St Kilda Petanque Club marks 25 years during its annual Bastille Day event.

Club president Allen Garth said planning for the club began in January 1999.

It benefited from the generosity of the St Kilda Bowling Club, which first provided a small space by its bowling green.

Club members pitched in to prepare three small pistes. However, the growing popularity of the game soon meant they were eyeing up a larger former bowling green at the back of the bowling club.

The club raised about $70,000 so it could engage Fulton Hogan to prepare the area, creating space for 16 pistes.

Garth said retired engineer John Gibson contributed by helping design the layout and seating for the area.

"Thanks to John. He did a power of work."

Garth said petanque was a game that could be played by all ages.

"For a lot of elderly people, they can’t bend over like normal bowlers."

Petanque allowed people with mobility challenges to play without bending, thanks to magnetic lifters for the metal bowls, he said.

Life member Jenny Garth said this accessibility made petanque a popular social activity and many members considered it their weekly social outing.

The club has about 20 members, as well as three life members, and plays on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Secretary-treasurer Ellie Short said people did not have to come to both weekly events, but could choose which day suited.

"We play all year round, which is something different to a lot of sports."

Garth said the club had even been known to play in snow.

• The Bastille Day event on Sunday, July 14, is expected to draw participants from other clubs, including Waikouaiti, Alexandra, Taieri, Caversham and Dunedin City.

Players will compete in a doubles competition from 9am. There will be a 6pm dinner at the Edgar Centre.

