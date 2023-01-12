Conservation, pools receive grants

star15octhabitat.jpg Source to Sea team members rest after planing 2000 trees at Osborne recently, as part of their ongoing work to plant tens of thousands of native seedlings to help enhance and protect habitat for native wildlife. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A large-scale conservation project and two local swimming pools were the big winners in the final Otago Community Trust funding round for last year.

The Landscape Connections Trust received a significant funding boost for The Halo Project — Source to Sea programme, receiving a grant of $118,111.

Project manager Jennifer Lawn said the Source to Sea programme aimed to work with land managers to fence and restore waterways, wetlands and forest habitat on public and private land across Coastal Otago, specifically from West Harbour-Mt Cargill to the Waikouaiti River.

The focus of the project was to support mana whenua, provide volunteer training and employment opportunities, while protecting native wildlife, forest habitats, freshwater conditions and wetlands.

"It is wonderful to receive funding support from Otago Community Trust.

"We have made great progress in helping support communities [to] develop projects to look after their indigenous biodiversity and look forward to advancing this further over the next two years," she said.

Projects to upgrade two Dunedin swimming pools also received large grants in the funding round.

Dunedin North Intermediate community pool received a timely funding boost in the form of a $200,000 grant to assist with the cost of replacing the building that currently houses the pool.

Dunedin North Intermediate principal Heidi Hayward said in recent years it had become apparent regular maintenance was no longer keeping pace with the deterioration of the pool building.

"While Dunedin North Intermediate pupils do not use the pool, the school is the fund holder and we see immense value in having this facility available for the local community.

"We are working closely with the Ministry of Education and the Dunedin City Council to ensure it will be rebuilt.

"The funding support from Otago Community Trust is timely as initial cost estimates have increased in the current economic environment," she said.

A $72,000 grant was also approved to Otago Boys High School to assist with the cost of upgrading its near 40-year-old school swimming pool.

Otago Community Trust chairman Diccon Sim said the trust was pleased to be providing support to the much-needed redevelopment of the local community and school swimming pools.

"With most New Zealanders having easy access to water, swimming is a key skill for school age children to learn.

"Without investment in basic pool infrastructure, swimming and water safety skills will inevitably be set back — with potentially tragic results," he said.

In total, Otago Community Trust approved over $960,000 to 57 organisations last month.

This included Social Services Capability funding of$31,257 to eight social service organisations for capability-based initiatives in areas of governance and management.

