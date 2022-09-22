Corruption, murder and musical magic

Cast members rehearse a dance number for Taieri Musical Society's production of Chicago, which opens tonight at Mosgiel Coronation Hall. Photo: Supplied

Everyone loves a good story of murder, greed, and corruption – or at least they will by the time Taieri Musical Society closes the curtain on its production of Chicago.

The epic, colourful, high-energy stage show, based on real-life events, opens at Mosgiel Coronation Hall tonight, and continues until October 1.

The show’s director Kim Morgan is thrilled to be presenting one of her favourite shows to Dunedin audiences, and is enjoying working with musical director Bridget Telfer-Milne, choreographer Emma Donaldson, and a talented local cast.

Following Morgan’s vision, the creative team has built on the 1996 Broadway revival hit show, with an emphasis on the vaudeville elements of Chicago.

Kim Morgan

“Arguably the epitome of American entertainment, vaudeville celebrated both talent and oddity, presenting 10-15 unrelated specialty acts on an ever-rotating bill," Morgan said.

"In vaudeville, anything goes so long as you keep the audience entertained: magic, acrobatics, comedy, song/dance, animals, juggling, circus acts, burlesque, drag, ventriloquism, show girls, sister acts, feats of strength and skill.”

This is the type of spectacle Morgan and the Taieri Musical team will bring to the stage from tonight.

“We're leaning into the wonderful world of vaudeville in our own production . . . with a salacious, satirical, true-crime story linking up the diverse acts," she said.

The Chicago cast, led by Lara Davidson in the role of show girl Velma Kelly, have really got on board with the vaudeville concept, developing back stories for their characters and their acts.

"The 26 members of the cast have been working since June, singing and dancing their hearts out, while wearing masks," Morgan said.

"They have been such troopers, and we have had such a lot of fun — it’s a real joy to be finally bringing the show to the stage."

Chicago will be staged from tonight until Saturday, October 1, at Mosgiel Coronation Hall, with most shows at 7.30pm.

A matinee will be held at 2pm on Sunday, September 25, and an earlier show starting at 6.30pm on Tuesday, September 27.