Dancers in red to return

Flash mob dancers light up the Octagon during a previous Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever event. Photo: Star files

Dunedin’s Octagon will be a sea of red on Saturday, as fun-loving locals gather to re-create the dance made famous in Kate Bush’s 1978 song Wuthering Heights.

Dubbed "The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever", the light-hearted community dance flash mob will be open to all, from 11am in the Octagon.

Organised locally by Dunedin city councillor Mandy Mayhem, under the HeartCore umbrella, the event will be one of hundreds of Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever celebrations going on all over the world.

The project was founded in 2013 by "Wuthermothers" — British performance group Shambush — and is facilitated globally by Berlin-based Samantha Wareing.

Cr Mayhem said the fun and accessible event was suitable for people of all ages, genders, cultures and abilities, and the organisers would have lots of spare red clothes and ribbons available for people to use.

"This is an accessible event with modified moves for all levels of participation — we are all about taking part and doing what you can do.

"We are encouraging belonging with this event, so bring your kids and your nana and your neighbours and come along," Cr Mayhem said.

"Even if it’s a bit chilly to start with, we will soon get nice and warm by dancing.

"We hope to gather the most Kates ever, again, and re-create the Wuthering Heights experience en masse."

In regard to outfits, anything goes — as long as it is red. The organisers have a store of red garments that can be loaned out for the evening, including 25 outfits size 12 to 22, red shirts, children’s tutus, wigs and accessories.

Along with encouraging everyone to participate, the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever event would be a fundraiser "for all the Heathcliffs out there", in support of men’s mental health, Cr Mayhem said.

Funds will be raised for Wellness, Empathy, Kindness Aotearoa (Weka) in the region, and will go towards helping support the organisation’s volunteer-run peer-support lounge in Filleul St.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz