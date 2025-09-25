Dementia awareness focus for radio show

Alzheimers Otago manager Antoinette McLean hosts Still Me — Life with Dementia on OAR FM. A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A new radio show and podcast is promoting open conversations about dementia and addressing an incoming "tsunami" of dementia diagnoses.

Alzheimers Otago manager Antoinette McLean, who hosts Still Me — Life with Dementia on OAR FM, said there were around 83,000 New Zealanders with dementia on the organisation’s books.

That number was predicted to exceed 170,000 by 2050.

"Organisations such as ours are all under-funded and there is not enough support for dementia.

"We want to be the ambulance at the top of the cliff, not at the bottom.

‘‘So when that tsunami comes, it’s going to be really challenging."

The 10-part Still Me series would add to Alzheimers Otago’s resources for those seeking to understand dementia better and more confidently face the challenges that arise at home when a diagnosis is confirmed.

Ms McLean said supportive community initiatives, planning ahead and equipping family members to be "really good carers" all contributed to ensuring best quality of life.

The radio programme would feature conversations with health professionals, dementia advisers and local experts in brain health.

The podcast format enabled links to episodes to be easily shared and listened to at any convenient moment.

Still Me — Life with Dementia is broadcast on Sundays at 7.30pm and replayed Mondays at 11.30am on 105.4FM and 1575AM. Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms.

By Jeff Harford

Community Liaison, OAR FM