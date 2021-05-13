Evening to help preparation for emergency

Mosgiel Taieri Encouraging Safety Project co-ordinator Jacqui Hyde (left) and Otago Neighbourhood Support regional co-ordinator Joy Davis look forward to welcoming the community to Monday's Emergency Preparedness Evening. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Helping the Mosgiel Taieri community to stay safe and be prepared for everything from flooding to earthquakes is the focus of an Emergency Preparedness evening next week.

Presented by the Mosgiel Taieri Encouraging Safety Project and Neighbourhood Support, in conjunction with an array of services and organisation, the community event will be held on Monday, from 7pm, at Taieri Age Connect.

Mosgiel Taieri Encouraging Safety Project co-ordinator Jacqui Hyde said the event would offer people tips for readying themselves and their families for potential emergencies.

"We will have presentations from Civil Defence, Neighbourhood Support, Police, Kainga Ora, and others, who will talk about their role in an emergency," Ms Hyde said.

"They will also be giving tips and tricks on how to prepare yourself and your home, how to make an evacuation plan, and so on."

Civil Defence emergency management officer Paul Allen will also discuss the plan he has done of local hazards on the Taieri Plain, such as flooding.

Otago Neighbourhood Support regional co-ordinator Joy Davis said Monday’s event would also be a chance to talk about the "Otago Gets Ready" online database.

The database was a collaboration between Civil Defence and Neighbourhood Support, she said.

"The idea is that people can sign up to the database, and will receive localised alerts should there be a disaster or emergency," Ms Davis said.

"It’s a fantastic tool for keeping people informed and connected, at a time when things may be going wrong."

Ms Davis said Monday’s Emergency Preparedness event would also include supper and a chance for people who come along to ask questions.

"The event is in Mosgiel, but it is open to anyone in our growing area — it could be great for new residents," she said.

The Mosgiel Taieri Encouraging Safety Project was set up three years ago, at the instigation of Mosgiel Taieri Community Board and Saddle Hill Trust, and has been funded through the Dunedin City Council’s place-based funding.

"The project’s motto is safer, connected, resilient communities," Ms Davis said.

The project had been involved in a broad range of activities, such as the "Scam Savvy" project, Neighbours Day events, street festivals and fun days, and had pushed for the installation of anti-poaching signs in the Strath Taieri area.

"We are always looking for opportunities to fill gaps in the community," she said.