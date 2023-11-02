Farm plans

The Otago Regional Council is providing information and hosting community meetings to assist farmers before freshwater farm plan regulations take effect in North Otago’s freshwater management unit on February 1, 2024. Farms over 20 hectares in arable or pastoral use, or five hectares in horticulture, will need a freshwater farm plan to comply with the new regulations.

Regional council manager environmental implementation Libby Caldwell encouraged farmers to get in touch with the council if they had questions or concerns.