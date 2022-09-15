Festival celebrates culture and food of the Pacific

The beautiful cultures of the Pacific will shine at the Moana Nui Festival.

The event run by charity organisation Pacific Trust Otago is returning for a second time after a successful inaugural show last year.

Festival co-ordinator Stacey Kokaua said the trust was really happy to present Moana Nui for a second time.

A collection of "villages" for each different Pacific nation would return, with food, arts and crafts on offer.

This year there would also be a village for tangata whenua, called Te Hokohoko.

As part of their zero waste strategy the festival organisers had partnered with Res.Awesome to provide reusable crockery and cutlery that would be sterilised.

The public were also encouraged to bring their own vessel for eating.

"So if they want to take food away, bring a container," Ms Kokaua said.

Bringing some cash was encouraged as not all stands would have eftpos facilities.

Each community would be performing on the main stage and there would also be a DJ.

"We really encourage the public to come and connect with our Pacific communities," she said.

Moana Nui Festival takes place at Forsyth Barr Stadium from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, September 24. Koha entry.