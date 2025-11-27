First meeting sets tone for triennium

Otago Peninsula Community Board 2026 (from left) Stacey Kokaua-Balfour, Hugh O’Neill, Hoani Langsbury, Cheryl Neill, Paul Pope, Emma Strybosch and Cr Mickey Treadwell. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

A beautiful Portobello day provided the backdrop for the first full meeting of the new Otago Peninsula Community Board on Tuesday.

Held at Portobello Bowling Club, the meeting was a chance for new board members Hugh O’Neill, Emma Strybosch and Cr Mickey Treadwell to learn about board structures and ongoing issues and projects from the old hands.

Also new to the board meetings were Dunedin City Council staff representatives senior officer Enterprise Dunedin manager Sian Sutton and Governance Support Officer (GSO) Rebecca Murray.

Chairman Paul Pope, deputy chairman Hoani Langsbury and fellow existing members Cheryl Neill and Stacey Kokaua-Balfour, were on hand to welcome their new colleagues.

Long-standing former board members Lox Kellas and Edna Stevenson stepped down before the election.

With no local residents wishing to speak to the board via the public forum and no funding applications on the table, the meeting quickly got down to board business.

Looking at the GSO’s report, the board discussed the "Round the Boards" segment on Otago Access Radio, where board members spoke during regular 10-minute radio slots to share information on their activities in the area.

The board decided the $220 plus GST yearly cost was worth continuing and voted unanimously to commit the funds towards it.

Mr Pope drew the board’s attention towards a submission he had put forward on behalf of the board to the Otago Regional Council’s Draft Indigenous Biodiversity Strategy 2025.

In the submission, he highlighted the importance of Otago Peninsula and its marine environment to biodiversity and ecotourism in the Otago region, the challenges of funding for community groups and ensuring communities could make good decisions, as well as the need for consistency among regulations.

The submission also noted the impact of plastic on marine ecosystems, including at Pilots Beach on Otago Peninsula where it was reported there were an average of 15 items of rubbish for every 100sqm of beach. Of this, 23% was hard plastics and 23% food wrappers.

"The board seeks trials on stormwater filters in conjunction with the city council to stop plastic entering the harbour and affecting wildlife," the submission said.

Following a wide-ranging discussion, the board agreed that Mr Pope and Mr Langsbury should speak to the submission at any future hearings on the Draft Indigenous Biodiversity Strategy.

The board also noted Port Otago had contracted SouthRoads to replenish the sand at Te Rauone Beach, Harington Pt, before summer.

The board then moved on to discuss the Otago Peninsula Community Board Community Plan 2025-26, including its current priorities, as submitted for the city council’s 9-year plan (2025-34).

These include lobbying for the completion of the Otago Peninsula Connection Project at Otakou-Harington Pt, around Portobello School and an inland route from Harwood to Otakou; delivery of reticulated services on the Peninsula; improving the safety of Macandrew Bay toilets; climate change resilience; and development of the Tomahawk School site.

Finally, the board moved to discuss individual areas of responsibility for board members, with Mr Pope suggesting they attend meetings of local organisations where possible to gain insight on community concerns.

Board members will also hold meetings in various communities across the Otago Peninsula in late February to provide opportunities for local people to engage with the board.

