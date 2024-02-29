Floral cornucopia at summer show

Spectacular displays of dahlias, gladioli, bonsai and roses attracted a flood of visitors to last weekend’s Dunedin Horticultural Society Summer Flower Show, held in conjunction with the Dunedin Dahlia Circle Show.

Horticultural society president Stuart Brown was delighted with both the number and variety of entries, and the public response to the show, which was based at the St Kilda Bowling Club.

"We are absolutely thrilled with the displays — especially the spectacular gladioli and dahlia entries," Mr Brown said.

After cleaning up at the recent South Island National Dahlia Show, champion dahlia growers Wayne and Donna Burgess, of Waikouaiti, were among the top prizewinners again.

Among other prizes, the couple won the coveted champion vase prize for a gorgeous grouping of "Skelmesdale Jayne" dahlias — a small, decorative ball variety in white with a lavender flush.

Mr Burgess said it was a busy time in the garden, where he grew about 300 dahlias in many varieties, with an eye towards flower shows.

"Dahlias are great, there are so many different colours and styles, and they are in full bloom at this time of year.

"They can take a bit of work, especially with dead-heading — I must have the most colourful compost bin around right now," he said.

