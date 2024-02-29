Thursday, 29 February 2024

Floral cornucopia at summer show

    By Brenda Harwood
    1. The Star
    Stunning floral displays and the chance to browse stalls for plants and other items attracted many Dunedin gardeners to the Dunedin Horticultural Society Summer Flower Show, in conjunction with the Dunedin Dahlia Circle Show last weekend. PHOTOS:...
    The incredible array of dahlias displayed by Dunedin Dahlia Circle members at the Dunedin Horticultural Society Show proved fascinating for Sandy (left) and Josie Garner, of Dunedin.
    Large-headed dahlias made an eye-catching display at the show.
    Wayne Burgess, of Waikouaiti, holds a vase of "Skelmesdale Jayne" dahlias, which won Mr Burgess and his wife Donna the "champion vase" prize .
    A flawless ball-headed dahlia variety at the show.
    The dahlias were truly spectacular.

    Spectacular displays of dahlias, gladioli, bonsai and roses attracted a flood of visitors to last weekend’s Dunedin Horticultural Society Summer Flower Show, held in conjunction with the Dunedin Dahlia Circle Show.

    Horticultural society president Stuart Brown was delighted with both the number and variety of entries, and the public response to the show, which was based at the St Kilda Bowling Club.

    "We are absolutely thrilled with the displays — especially the spectacular gladioli and dahlia entries," Mr Brown said.

    After cleaning up at the recent South Island National Dahlia Show, champion dahlia growers Wayne and Donna Burgess, of Waikouaiti, were among the top prizewinners again.

    Among other prizes, the couple won the coveted champion vase prize for a gorgeous grouping of "Skelmesdale Jayne" dahlias — a small, decorative ball variety in white with a lavender flush.

    Mr Burgess said it was a busy time in the garden, where he grew about 300 dahlias in many varieties, with an eye towards flower shows.

    "Dahlias are great, there are so many different colours and styles, and they are in full bloom at this time of year.

    "They can take a bit of work, especially with dead-heading — I must have the most colourful compost bin around right now," he said.

