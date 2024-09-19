Food-focused hui launched

PHOTO: OTAGO FARMERS MARKET

Our Food Network Dunedin has embarked on a series of community hui, aimed at bringing together people with a passion for local food systems.

The first scheduled hui, ‘‘Otepoti Food Futures’’, was held last month and attracted about 50 people - from home gardeners to commercial growers, retailers, and representatives of the University of Otago and Dunedin City Council.

Discussions highlighted the need for resilient food systems, sharing resources and skills, and improving communication.

The second planned event, the Otepoti Community Gardens Hui, will be held this Saturday, September 21, from 1pm-3.30pm at the Dunningham Suite, fourth floor, Dunedin Public Library.

Our Food Network Dunedin trustee Robyn Zink said the friendly, informal event was free and open to all people involved in, or interested in, community gardens in Dunedin.

‘‘So anyone involved in a community garden, or wanting to set up a garden in their community or just wanting to find out more about community gardens is welcome to the hui,’’ Ms Zink said.

‘‘It is a chance to share ideas and resources and find out how we can support community gardens with some of their challenges and identify opportunities.

BRENDA.HARWOOD @thestar.co.nz