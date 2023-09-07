Fun day hoped to inspire connection

Looking forward to welcoming the community to DCBC for the Greater Green Island Get Together this Saturday are community worker Ben McKenzie and social work student Emily Brace-Mallet. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Fostering community connection is at the heart of this weekend’s Greater Green Island Get Together, and everyone is invited.

Organised by the Greater Green Island Community Network (GGICN), the giant community fun day will be held this Saturday from 10am-1pm, at the Dunedin City Baptist Church (DCBC) site in Concord.

GGICN community worker Ben McKenzie said the get-together was in the form of a free expo, where local people could engage with community services, learn about activities and local events, and enjoy food and entertainment.

Social work student Emily Brace-Mallet, who is on placement with the network, is helping to organise the event and has been busy arranging dozens of stalls including health service groups, environmental groups, social agencies, and community groups.

There would also be lots of entertainment from school groups and preschools, a show presented by Otago Museum, as well as face painting, balloon creatures made by Pippity Pop, a chance to browse the Book Bus, and food trucks.

"We will be having lots of fun and games, giant bubbles, things for sale and activities, as well as plenty of chances to learn about what’s happening locally — it’s going to be a great day out for everyone," Mr McKenzie said.

The GGICN will itself have a stall at the get-together day, where it will ask for community feedback about future projects to work towards, as some of its present projects near completion.

"At the moment we are working with two schools, giving groups of children real-life experiences — it has been a really fun side project to work on," he said.

Mr McKenzie thanked DCBC for its generosity in providing its facilities for the get-together day, and was hoping for a good turnout by the community.

"With 35 stalls confirmed, it’s going to be packed," he said.

"The idea is for everyone to come together and enjoy a really fun day without pressure to spend money."

The Greater Green Island Get Together event is sponsored by the Otago Community Trust, Dunedin City Council, and Lotteries.

