Funding for RDA workshop granted

Riding for the Disabled allows people to develop life skills through riding and being around horses and ponies. PHOTO: Allied Press files

The Saddle Hill Community Board had a wide-ranging discussion of local issues and plans at its meeting last Thursday in Fairfield.

With no-one attending the public forum, the board moved quickly to consider a funding application from the Dunedin Riding for the Disabled Group, which requested $1380 to send a therapy coach and senior volunteer to the New Zealand Riding for the Disabled programmes workshop in Wellington.

The board voted to fund one participant, giving the group a grant of $690.

Board member Pim Allen then led a discussion of progress on the board’s planned welcome packs for new residents in the area, telling the board that brochures highlighting local groups and facilities had been printed. Information and flyers for the packs were still being collected.

Board members suggested working with the Greater Green Island Community Network, which had a comprehensive local directory of contacts.

Board chairman Paul Weir and deputy chairman Scott Weatherall led a discussion on a proposed Civil Defence day, led by the board, which would bring together local groups to share information and discuss a local response to emergencies.

It was time to ‘‘get on to it’’ and get an event organised, the board agreed.

Ms Allen and councillor Kevin Gilbert gave a report on the responses to the board’s stall at the recent Greater Green Island Get Together.

The board’s lolly jar was popular, giving them the opportunity to talk to people about their ideas for future projects in the board’s area.

Suggestions included creating more places where young people could gather, outdoor exercise areas and a climbing wall. There were also concerns about cycle lanes ‘‘petering out’’ on roads in the area.

The ongoing Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) review of local speed limits sparked a lively discussion.

Board members expressed concern about some of the proposed limits — such as 60kmh in Blackhead Rd and 30kmh in Main South Rd, Green Island, as well as 30kmh in Waldronville and Ocean View.

The board felt some of the proposed limits would be too slow, causing frustration and confusion among drivers, and possibly leading to dangerous passing manoeuvres.

The board agreed to work further on a submission to NZTA on the proposed changes.

In response to Cr Gilbert’s update on council matters, board members highlighted their concerns about homelessness in the city, including people living in cars along the coast near Brighton.



BRENDA.HARWOOD@thestar.co.nz