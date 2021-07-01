Thursday, 1 July 2021

Fundraising performances adding polish

    By Simon Henderson
    1. The Star

    Some members of the Logan Park Jazz Band tune up for a trip north to take part in the Southern...
    Some members of the Logan Park Jazz Band tune up for a trip north to take part in the Southern Jam Youth Jazz Festival. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
    Fundraising by turning brass into gold — gold coins that is — are members of the Logan Park Jazz Band.

    They are raising money to attend the Southern Jam Youth Jazz Festival, taking place in Blenheim from Tuesday, August 3 to Saturday, August 7.

    The band members have raised funds by performing at the Winter Carnival and a recent Royal Dunedin Male Choir concert.

    They have also been selling Mama’s Donuts and environmentally friendly stainless steel forever pegs.

    Two more fundraising opportunities are a jazz night on July 7 at 50 Dundas St, and on July 22 at Dog with Two Tails, in Moray Place.

    First trombone player Sophie Davison (17) said she had been to the youth jazz festival once before and enjoyed the opportunity to meet other musicians.

    "It was lots of fun," she said.

    The week-long festival had a competition component but there were also opportunities to take part in public performances.

    "So there are lots of opportunities to play."

    Spending time away from home helped the band make stronger connections and better learn how to play collaboratively, she said.

    "If we get closer socially we also pick up cues from each other musically as well."

    Alto sax player Jayden Jesudhass (16) said it was an opportunity to showcase the musical abilities of the band and share them with different audiences.

    "It also gives the band the opportunity to play in different environments."

    First trumpet player Tim Hulbe-Pulver (17) said a variety evening at Dog With Two Tails would be a fundraiser for the band. It would feature performances from the band and other talent from the high school.

