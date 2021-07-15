Garden club 40 years old

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
‘‘There were about eight when I joined,’’ recalled Velda Hodgson (88), who joined the club 38 years ago.
In the early days the club met in the staff room of Fairfield School.
‘‘Then we got too big and went to the tennis club, then moved again to the Fairfield community hall,’’ Mrs Hodgson said.
Membership now stood at 80.
As the longest-serving active member, she had the honour of cutting the anniversary cake, made by Jude Scott, who led the team organising the event.