Thursday, 15 July 2021

Garden club 40 years old

    By Gillian Vine
    Velda Hodgson (88), a member of the Fairfield Garden Club for 38 years, cuts the cake at the club’s 40th anniversary function. PHOTO: GILLIAN VINE
    Fifty past and present members of the Fairfield Garden Club gathered at Nellie’s Restaurant, in Mosgiel, on Sunday to celebrate the group’s 40th anniversary.

    ‘‘There were about eight when I joined,’’ recalled Velda Hodgson (88), who joined the club 38 years ago.

    In the early days the club met in the staff room of Fairfield School.

    ‘‘Then we got too big and went to the tennis club, then moved again to the Fairfield community hall,’’ Mrs Hodgson said.

    Membership now stood at 80.

    As the longest-serving active member, she had the honour of cutting the anniversary cake, made by Jude Scott, who led the team organising the event.

