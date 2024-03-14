Going on a wander

PHOTO: JO LITTLE

Caversham Harriers Summer Walkers member Jo Little holds the camera to capture a shot of members of the walking group. Walkers captain Keiran Columb said the group recently travelled to Macandrew Bay, heading up Marion St to take in magnificent views of the Otago Harbour and peninsula. The walk also encompassed some of the rural outlook above Macandrew Bay before they completed the walk with a cold drink and cake at the local cafe The Duck. The final walk for the season will be held this Saturday, meeting at Mosgiel New World in Hartstonge Ave at 12.30pm.