Harrier and Athletics races made for a thrill

Ted Brown’s grandson Mark Howie (left) presents the Ted Brown Memorial Trophy to 2024 winner Simon Walker. PHOTO: PHIL COAKES

It was a good day on Saturday for the Caversham Harrier & Athletic Club’s Ted Brown Memorial 1500m and associated races at Kaikorai Valley College.

Life member John Stinson said weather and underfoot conditions were good and competition was keen across the board.

Simon Walker won the 2024 edition of the Ted Brown Memorial.

He started off a two-minute handicap and recorded the fastest time of 5min 31sec.

Esther Sibbald secured second place and Nicholas Heng gained third place.

Former club member and grandson of Ted Brown Mark Howie represented the family and presented the Ted Brown Memorial Trophy to race winner Walker.

Jayden Toomey won the McStay Maiden Memorial 1500m in 5min 34sec. Sara de la Harpe took second place and Lorraine Stewart was third.

The McStay race is for those who have not previously won a club race, Mr Stinson said.

A field of 11 lined up in the junior race which proved to be an exciting contest.

The winner was Amelia Reynolds, who finished in 3min 50sec, only one second ahead of twin sister Quinn and their brother Zayden finished third.

Sixteen walkers took part in the 1500m event.

The winner was Sylvia Wouters, who started off a 1min 30sec handicap and finished in a time of 12min 25sec.

Sean Wong took second place and Shona McDonald was third.

Mr Stinson thanked all club members who assisted and enabled the races to proceed so smoothly.