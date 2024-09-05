Have a say on Town Belt

The Dunedin City Council is asking for submissions on the future of the Town Belt and Otago Harbour Reserves.

In a statement, it said the Town Belt covered 202ha across several hill suburbs and was the city’s most high-profile reserve.

One of only three Victorian town belts in the world, it is recognised and appreciated by Dunedin people for its recreational, landscape, amenity, ecological, cultural, historical and educational values.

Equally, the 14 council-owned reserves around Otago Harbour are enjoyed and appreciated by many Dunedin people, as they provide access to and encourage use of the harbour for a wide range of aquatic recreation activities.

Earlier this year, as part of the council’s initial consultation process, people were invited to provide feedback about these areas.

This feedback informed the Draft Dunedin Town Belt Reserve Management Plan and the Draft Otago Harbour Reserves Management Plan.

In the second stage of consultation, which runs until October 23, residents can have their say on the draft plans. Feedback is considered by the council and fed into the final plans.

Submissions can be made at www.dunedin.govt.nz/consultation.