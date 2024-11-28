Highland Harmony choir seeks new musical director

Members of a cappella choir Highland Harmony perform for shoppers at Wall Street Mall last year. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin’s Highland Harmony mixed a cappella choir is searching for a new musical director.

The chorus, which performs unaccompanied barbershop-style music, has been a fixture of Dunedin’s music scene for the past 26 years, competing in national competitions and singing at local community events, malls and retirement villages.

Highland Harmony president Ian Donnelly said long-serving conductor Marion Webb stepped down about a year ago.

"Since then, we have had several temporary musical directors, which has been very helpful, but now it is time to find someone permanent to lead us," he said.

"We are looking for an enthusiastic leader who has experience in leading a choir, will prepare and lead practices and performance, and is able to source and teach new material."

The musical director would be supported by the Highland Harmony committee, he said.

Donnelly said the a cappella choir had 16 members who enjoyed singing together in three or four-part harmony.

The choir had lost several members through the Covid-19 pandemic and was in a rebuilding phase, he said.

"Originally the chorus was all men, but we have now decided to open up to all interested singers."

Donnelly has been a member of the group for the past three years and said members loved coming together to sing in a friendly, supportive atmosphere.

Highland Harmony rehearses on Monday nights, from 7.15pm to 9.30pm at St Patrick’s Community Centre in Macandrew Rd.

For more information, visit the Highland Harmony website highlandharmony.nz, or contact Ian Donnelly by phoning 021 261-7485, or emailing iandonnelly52@gmail.com

• Highland Harmony will join Dunedin Harmony Chorus for a free pre-Christmas choral extravaganza on Sunday, December 22, from 1pm at Tūhura Otago Museum, atrium level 2. The two choirs will perform barbershop-inspired a cappella tunes in the concert.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz