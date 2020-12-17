Thursday, 17 December 2020

Hopes up for Party in the Park

    By Jessica Wilson
    1. The Star

    Festival of the Plain chairman Ian Chalmers wants Party in the Park to remain at the Mosgiel ...
    Festival of the Plain chairman Ian Chalmers wants Party in the Park to remain at the Mosgiel Memorial Gardens. PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON
    The Dunedin City Council has come to the party, the Festival of the Plain chairman says.

    Festival chairman Ian Chalmers said he was given the go-ahead from council staff yesterday to hold next year’s Party in the Park, a free family event, at the Mosgiel Memorial Garden.

    This comes after the council initially declined his request to host the party in the garden.

    Mr Chalmers and the council had come to an agreement, he said.

    "We are going to have a walk around in the very near future just to negotiate where we’re allowed to be and where we’re not allowed to be."

    Any party equipment had to be 2m away from the rubber playground mat, he said.

    Mr Chalmers and the council staff would check the conditions of the park before and after the party, he said.

    "I’m quite happy with that."

    He would also show council staff a layout plan.

    "They seemed to be reasonably happy with what we did last year.

    "I’m positive it will be a good show."

    A council spokesman said it was working positively with Party in the Park organisers.

    "We have not yet reached a decision, but hope to do so by next week."

    The party is scheduled for February 21.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter