Hospice celebrates awards for nursing team

Otago Community Hospice nurses Sally Hanrahan (left) and Selena Branson pictured at the Southern Nursing Excellence Awards. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The dedication and outstanding work of two Otago Community Hospice nurses was recognised at this week’s Southern Nursing Excellence Awards.

Sally Hanrahan, an enrolled nurse, who has worked in the Otago Community Hospice Inpatient Unit for 35 years, received a clinical excellence award.

This award recognises nurses who provide exceptional nursing care and role model clinical excellence in their practice.

Selena Branson, from the Hospice Residential Support Team, received a rising star award. This award recognises nurses who have already made significant contributions to the nursing profession early in their career and inspire and encourage others.

Otago Community Hospice director of nursing and clinical services Louise Ingham said, in a statement, the organisation was ‘‘so proud of their achievements".

"They are a shining example of the dedication and skill our clinical team bring to everything they do."

"Our team are not only skilled in managing symptoms and supporting decision-making, but also in the subtle, human art of accompanying people through some of the most profound moments of life," Ms Ingham said.

Ms Hanrahan and Ms Branson are part of a dedicated team of health care professionals that deliver holistic, responsive, and evidence-based care to people and whānau across Otago.

"At Otago Community Hospice, our commitment to providing expert, specialist palliative care is deeply rooted in the skills and experience of our team, and nowhere is this more evident than within our nursing and whānau support workforce," Ms Ingham said.

The Southern Nursing Excellence Awards recognise nurses across the whole health sector.

Ms Ingham said it was timely, during Hospice Awareness Week, to acknowledge and celebrate the special work of palliative care nurses.