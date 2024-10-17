Immersive RPG stage show for Dunedin

Los Angeles-based Extra Lives, on its first tour of New Zealand, will be presented in a special one-off show in Dunedin next week.

An innovative fusion of live-audience RPG (role playing game) and retro video game music, Extra Lives will be staged next Tuesday, October 22, 7.30pm, at New Athenaeum Theatre, Octagon.

Extra Lives is billed as a "world-first audience RPG" — a narrated, choose-your-own adventure game, where you are the main character.

A press statement said the story would feature large screen visuals, music, sound effects and footage drawn from the legendary console games of the 1980s to 2000s, and a live score by the Extra Lives team.

At key junctures, the audience gets to vote on how the character proceeds.

With multiple endings and 60+ possible variations, depending on audience choices, Extra Lives is an immersive feat for the imagination.

Tickets vianewathenaeumtheatre.com — APL