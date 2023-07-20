Indigenous flags to fly

A commitment to indigenous peoples — First Nations in Australia and Māori in Aotearoa New Zealand — will see indigenous flags of Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand on display at Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 matches.

The tournament’s cultural advisory panel as well as Football Australia and New Zealand Football recently made the request to Fifa president Gianni Infantino, who wrote to senior government officials of the competition’s co-host nations to honour their support of the request.

In New Zealand’s four host stadiums, the New Zealand and tino rangatiratanga/national Māori flags will be displayed and in each of Australia’s six host stadiums, the Australian flag, Australian Aboriginal flag and Torres Strait Islander flag will be flown.