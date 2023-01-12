Indoor mask wearing encouraged

butchard_michael_280721_2.jpg Medical officer of health for Otago and Southland Dr Michael Butchard

Southern health officials are urging people to keep up good health behaviours, as thousands of cases of Covid-19 continue to be reported across the country.

Medical officer of health for Otago and Southland, Dr Michael Butchard, said it was important to keep ourselves and our whanau safe, and to reduce pressure on health providers.

"Covid-19 continues to circulate in the community so it is still a good idea to wear a mask in crowded or poorly ventilated indoor spaces, and consider hosting gatherings outside in the fresh air," Dr Butchard said.

The Ministry of Health reported 21,685 new Covid cases across New Zealand in the week to Monday, January 9, including 1437 in the Southern region. A third of these cases (8609) were reinfections.

There were 53 deaths reported, including two from Southern.

As at midnight on Monday, there were 422 Covid patients in hospital, including nine people in intensive care.

A new strain of Covid-19 — XBB 1.5, nicknamed "Kraken" — is spreading rapidly across the globe and has recently been detected in New Zealand.

Associate professor Siouxsie Wiles, of the University of Auckland, said the new strain had various mutations that made it better able to infect and evade immunity from vaccines.

She said Kracken was expected to become the dominant variant in the coming weeks.

Dr Butchard said immunisation remained the best protection against serious illness from Covid-19.

"So I encourage people to make sure they are up to date with their vaccinations, including boosters if they are eligible."

The Dunedin Immunisation Centre – Te Puna Araimate ki Otepoti — established late last year in the former VTNZ building at the corner of Hanover St and Castle St (one way), offers free Covid-19 Pfizer vaccinations to those aged 12 and older and those aged 5-11 years. No appointment is required.

Nationally, there have been 735,758 second booster shots administered, with 46.9% of eligible people aged 50 and older having received the booster.

The Novavax Covid-19 vaccine is also available free to those aged 12 and older as a primary course; and those aged 18 and older as a booster or second booster dose for those eligible.

Please use the Castle St entrance for vaccinations.

Free PCR swabbing, Rat collection and mask collection are also available without appointment. Please use the Hanover St entrance for testing.

The centre is open Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 5pm. The centre will be closed for lunch between 1pm and 1.45pm daily.

There are more than 20 Covid-19 vaccination providers and 16 test collection sites across Dunedin.

To find your nearest service, visit healthpoint.co.nz. If you are unwell, test yourself, and stay at home until you feel better.

If you test positive, you still have to isolate for seven days to keep others safe.

Please register your positive test on My Covid Record or by calling 0800 222 478 and selecting option three. This helps health agencies understand the spread of the virus, and it also means you can receive funded (free) care from your GP or health provider.

Dr Butchard said antiviral medication could make a difference if taken within five days of getting sick.

If you think you may be eligible for antiviral medicines, for example, if you are aged 65 years or older, or Maori or Pasifika aged 50 years or older, or you have had fewer than two Covid-19 vaccinations and are 50 years or older, or you have a high-risk medical condition, call your pharmacist or usual healthcare provider and ask for a phone appointment to talk about whether antivirals are right for you.

