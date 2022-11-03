Job opportunities popping up

One of Dunedin’s largest job expos is back for its fourth year, after taking a break in 2021 during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Otago Pop-Up Job Shop Options 2022 Employment, Training and Careers Expo will feature 47 employers, recruitment agencies, training providers and government organisations all looking to help keen job seekers.

The event will be held on November 10, from 1pm-4pm, at the Glenroy Auditorium, Harrop St.

Along with lots of jobs on offer, there will also be support for anyone thinking about changing jobs, looking to study or upskill, keen to volunteer, chat with a social service organisation, or to get advice on improving their CV.

Ministry of Social Development Southern regional commissioner Steph Voight said having close to 50 exhibitors taking part — many for the first time — was an outstanding result that would provide plenty of opportunities for local job-seekers.