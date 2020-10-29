Thursday, 29 October 2020

Jobseeker makes work-life balance priority

    By Brenda Harwood
    1. The Star

    The beautiful coastline around Dunedin is a happy place for jobseeker Willa Faber. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    For jobseeker Willa Faber, getting out on to the tennis court, or enjoying the spectacular coastline around greater Dunedin, is a happy place to be.

    Such enjoyable activities provide life balance to her efforts to find part-time or fixed-term work in Dunedin in a tight labour market made more challenging by the impact of Covid-19.

    Mrs Faber (56), who emigrated to New Zealand from South Africa 20 years ago with her husband Jakob and two sons, has worked in a variety of roles in Wellington as well as the southern region.

    Before coming to New Zealand, she had worked for 10 years as a police officer in South Africa.

    Skilled in records and information management, Mrs Faber stepped down from a 10-year role at Clutha District Council in 2018, in search of a greater work-life balance.

    A contract role for Anderson Lloyd law firm in Dunedin expired in March, just before New Zealand went into Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown, making job hunting a tricky proposition.

    Mrs Faber has enrolled with a local recruitment agency, and recently attended a senior entrepreneurs session to discuss the possibility of setting up a business — all part of her methodical approach to finding or creating employment.

    "It’s all about getting a foot in the door," Mrs Faber said.

    Along with a job that she enjoys, Mrs Faber is keen find a good employer, and says New Zealand has come a long way in recent years towards improving work-life balance and wellbeing for workers.

    Although she and Jakob live in Milton, where they own a house relatively close to his workplace, they enjoy spending time in Dunedin.

    "We have a lot of friends here, and we both play competitive tennis at Cosy Dell Tennis Club, which is a wonderful place.

    "It’s like family for us."

     

