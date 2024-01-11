Keep loved ones safe by handling food properly

Photo: Getty Images

Temperatures go up in summer, and so do the number of campylobacter cases.

New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said every summer, as people spend more time preparing food outdoors, the organisation sees an increase in cases of food-borne illness and related hospitalisations.

"And it’s our youngest, oldest and most vulnerable who have the highest chance of getting seriously sick."

He said the most commonly reported food-borne illness was campylobacteriosis, which was caused by campylobacter bacteria. The most common source of campylobacter in food is raw or undercooked chicken.

"So, one simple thing you can do this festive season to keep yourself, your whānau and friends healthy is to make sure you handle raw chicken safely.

"Campylobacteriosis symptoms are nasty and usually last for about a week, but can take up to two weeks. They include diarrhoea, fever, headache, muscle aches, abdominal pain and vomiting," Mr Arbuckle said.

"In rare cases it could develop into more severe illness such as reactive arthritis or Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks its nerves, sometimes resulting in permanent paralysis."

- If you have symptoms, you can call Healthline for free anytime on 0800 611 116 or contact your doctor or practice nurse for advice.

Food safety tips

- Do not wash your chicken before preparing it. Water does not kill bacteria, so rinsing the chicken will just spread the bacteria to other surfaces. If you want to remove raw chicken juices, just pat the chicken dry with a paper towel instead.

- Wash your hands in warm soapy water for at least 20 seconds after handling raw chicken — and dry them on a clean towel. This is so any bacteria from the chicken will not spread from your hands to other food.

- Keep your raw chicken separate from ready-to-eat and fresh foods, using separate chopping boards, plates and utensils. Alternatively, wash them properly with hot soapy water before using for other foods.

- If you are cooking chicken on a barbecue, turn it often so it cooks evenly.

- Make sure the chicken is fully cooked before serving — the juices should run clear. If you have one, use a meat thermometer to ensure the chicken is steaming hot (more than 75°C) all the way through.

- Use a different plate for raw and cooked chicken.

— Information courtesy NZ Food Safety, a division of the Ministry of Primary Industries