Leadership in non-profit area focus of programme

Volunteer South chief executive Sues Russell. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Volunteer South has extended its Governance Mentoring Programme to Dunedin, with the aim of strengthening governance in the city’s non-profit sector.

Volunteer South chief executive Sues Russell said the organisation was committed to ensuring all volunteers had an enjoyable and transformative experience and members of governance boards and committees were also volunteers.

The programme aimed to help them develop the skills required and support them to be effective in their roles, as well as developing aspirations for future opportunities in the community, Ms Russell said.

Non-profit organisations across the region provide a range of services that enrich, support and strengthen communities — these include supporting people, events, the environment, emergency services, arts, sports and more. Most are governed by a volunteer board or committee.

Volunteer South is running the Governance Mentoring Programme for the second year in Central Lakes and has extended the programme to Dunedin in partnership with the Mentoring Foundation of New Zealand and Community Governance NZ.

The programme is designed to increase people’s effectiveness in community governance by developing capability, connection and confidence.

Ms Russell said each mentee would be matched with a mentor who had substantial not-for-profit governance experience and both would be supported by a programme co-ordinator.

Ms Russell will be heading the delivery of the mentoring programme in Dunedin, bringing a wealth of experience at both the governance and operational level, gained from working in the community sector for more than 20 years.

The programme begins at the end of this month and will run until April, 2024.

Expressions of interest are now open for people based in the Dunedin area, who would like to be mentees or mentors. Registrations fill quickly, so apply if you are interested. The final cohort will be confirmed for an orientation in late August.

One-on-one support will be available to mentees to help identify personal development priorities with their mentor, who will meet them monthly to work through a tailored programme of support and advice.

Registration forms are available at www.volunteersouth.org.nz/programmes

For more information, contact Sues Russell by email on sue@volunteersouth.org.nz, or phone (021) 151-5895.

Volunteer South is also looking for individuals or organisations that are happy to support the programme, either by letter of support or financial contribution. If you are able to do either, or would like more information, please contact Sues Russell.