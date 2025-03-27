Local production 'weird and wonderful'.



SBZ Productions present All Heroes

March 21, New Athenaeum Theatre

Review by BRENDA HARWOOD



A futuristic comedy following a ‘‘very bad day’’ in the life of Jandoe Wilkins, in 2030, was presented by Dunedin’s SBZ Productions on Friday at the New Athenaeum Theatre — part of Dunedin Fringe Festival.



All Heroes was written by Sarah Barham, who also played the very socially awkward Jandoe, with Blaise Barham performing a series of weird and wonderful supporting characters, under the direction of John Goudge, with live musical accompaniment by Sam Meikle.



Through a series of encounters, as Jandoe’s day headed further and further off the rails, the play explored just how awkward it could be to be able to hear other people’s thoughts.



Sarah Barham did a sterling job as the buttoned-down Jandoe, from her stilted gait to her poor social interactions, while Blaise Barham put his clowning skills to good use in depicting characters ranging from very peculiar scientists to a bartender and Jandoe’s mum.



A simple setting was enhanced by lighting, sound and projection by Sahba Jackson, and Meikle’s contributions from the keyboard added a jaunty touch to proceedings.



All in all, All Heroes was an intriguing mix of strange, amusing and thought provoking.