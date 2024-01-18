Lower entry fee period extended

As the New Zealand Masters Games returns to Dunedin, athletes aged from 18 to 95 (and beyond) are set to take part in a wide variety of events.

Games trust member and University of Otago school of physiotherapy lecturer Katrina Bryant said the standard registration fee period had been extended for an extra week until tomorrow for those who wished to take advantage of reduced rates.

"The Dunedin event is known for its great support from locals and that’s why we are opening it up for an extended period of time for locals sitting there thinking about entering."

People would still be able to continue to register at a higher rate right up to the start of the games, she said.

The games alternate between Whanganui and Dunedin every year, but because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2022 games scheduled for Dunedin were cancelled.

An estimated 4000 to 5000 people are anticipated to gather over nine days of competition to participate in more than 60 different sports, from archery to athletics, badminton to basketball, darts to dance sport.

"It’s just such an exciting time."

This year the games will include three new events — pickleball, jigsaw racing and cowboy action shooting.

Ms Bryant said as an active member of Te Rūnaka o Ōtākou, she was delighted that for the first time at the Dunedin games the sport waka ama was taking place.

"That is really great.

"Anyone who is interested in that can come and watch it and start getting involved."

As a former diving champion, Ms Bryant is one of many veteran athletes looking forward to once again experiencing the joys of their chosen sport.

"And that’s a lot of why I am involved in the Masters ... because I have been an athlete, and that is what got me into physio.

"Because it is so important to keep moving and grooving."

The games will run from February 3 to 11.

Visit enternzmg.com to register.

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz