Masterclasses on way

Baritone Roderick Williams. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Little Box of Operas will host a masterclass for rising young singers with baritone Roderick Williams on Tuesday, September 10.

The four singers selected for the masterclass — Rosie Auchinvole, Caroline Burchell, Teddy Finney-Waters and Eva Stein — will have the chance to learn from one of the most sought-after baritones of his generation.

With a wide repertoire spanning from baroque to contemporary, Williams enjoys relationships with all the major United Kingdom and European opera houses. He also performs regularly with leading conductors and orchestras throughout the UK, and also Europe, North America and Australia.

As a recitalist he is in demand around the world, appearing regularly at top venues and at song festivals.

Williams was awarded an OBE in June 2017 and was artist-in-residence with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra from 2020-22, artist-in-residence at the 2023 Aldeburgh Festival and singer-in-residence at Music in the Round.

The public are welcome to attend the masterclass, which will be held from 7.30pm at All Saints Anglican Church, Dunedin North.

• Roderick Williams will also be presenting a lunchtime recital from 1pm on Wednesday, September 11, at Hanover Hall. He will be accompanied on piano by Terence Dennis.