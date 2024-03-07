Meet the freshers ...

Six-week-old New Zealand sea lion pups congregate at a creche pool 800m inland from Sandy Bay on Enderby Island, part of the sub-Antarctic Auckland Islands group. PHOTO: JIM FYFE/DOC

Autumn has arrived and the measure of summer’s success for wildlife is new recruitment to small local populations.

Yellow-eyed penguin chicks have fledged, and now the hard-working parents have a month to gain enough weight to be able to sit ashore for three to four weeks while they moult the old feathers and grow a fresh new set to ward off winter cold.

While most of the seasonal beach closures and other restrictions (dog controls and road closures) have now lifted, people still need to stay alert for vulnerable wildlife on the beach ... any beach.

Birds fledged this summer have yet to master skills to find the food that will see them through the winter. They are freshers that turn up where people least expect to see them.

Birds come ashore when they are sick, weak or injured.

Moulting penguins are very vulnerable, with no ability to return to the water until their new feathers are ready and waterproof.

Please call Doc if you have concerns for wildlife you see at the beach.

The Wildlife Hospital in Dunedin and a network of experienced rehabbers provide us with options to give struggling birds another chance.

The six week-old pup of Pippa makes its own fun blowing bubbles in a pool she found at the back of Smaills Beach. PHOTO: JIM FYFE/DOC

Dog owners may be keen to revisit favourite places closed to dog walking through breeding season.

It is still very important to keep dogs on leads while checking the beach.

Bylaws require owners to carry leads, and their dogs are to be placed on them if they come within 20m of protected wildlife. To achieve this, owners need to be able to recall a dog that has flushed out something interesting that may not have gone unnoticed in an initial scan.

We have been impressed with the way Dunedin dog owners will share information about the presence of wildlife with others at the beach.

The antics of this year’s sea lion pups finding their way in the world is something different again. There are 25 pups confirmed so far — another record season.

An adult hoiho/yellow-eyed penguin waits out its moult on land, making it vulnerable to dogs and other land-based predators. PHOTO: YELLOW EYED PENGUIN TRUST

Pups rely on forming a strong bond with their mother; they will depend on her for milk until at least 10 months old.

Before they learn to forage, they need to master social and water skills. Pups are being moved towards creche sites and spend time playing together while the mothers are out foraging.

On the way to the Otago Peninsula local social clusters gather at beaches like Smaills and Aramoana.

Curious pups have plenty of energy to explore inland on to roads and into backyards. These pups, at 20kg-30kg, are now robust, but they are still naive about dogs and roads.

The biggest worry at this stage are the roads that pass through sea lion habitat. Pups wander and explore night and day. If cars travel at speed, sea lions will be killed.

In areas sea lions may be encountered please slow down and be prepared to stop. At Smaills, attempts to restrict speed were ignored by many, making it necessary to close the road.

We know sea lion pups are frequently crossing this road.

At other sites we may not be able to give drivers advance warning.

The New Zealand Sea Lion Trust have developed bumper stickers —"I brake for sea lions".

Displaying a sticker is one way you can help raise awareness about this issue.

Email the trust to get your hands on one: info@sealiontrust.org.nz

By Jim Fyfe

Doc coastal Otago biodiversity ranger