Mercy Hospital opens ninth operating theatre

Mercy Hospital chief executive Richard Whitney and executive assistant Sarah Shepherd take a look at the hospital’s state-of-the-art new operating theatre, which opened on Monday. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Mercy Hospital has opened its ninth operating theatre, marking the final project in a 10-year tactical development plan for the hospital’s Dunedin campus.

Theatre 7 opened on Monday with a neurosurgery operation as its first procedure. Other specialties set to use the space include orthopaedic, ear, nose and throat, plastic and reconstructive and general surgery.

Mercy Hospital chief executive Richard Whitney said the nine month, $7.5 million project to had been completed on time and slightly under budget, and the new operating theatre would enable the hospital to grow its service delivery by 20%.

"The theatre will be capable of supporting all specialties, with the exception of cardio-thoracic," he said.

In addition to the operating space and its state-of-the-art equipment, the new theatre is accompanied by an expanded theatre staff tea room, two extra recovery beds, staff offices, storage space, and a new female changing room.

Local firms were engaged for the project, led by architect Regan Hall (McCoyWixon), project manager Sam Cadden (Logic Group), and main contractor Naylor Love, supported by Aotea Electrical, Foleys, CEW George & Sons, Electrical Design Solutions, Cosgroves, Hanlons, Fire Force and Fire Protection Engineers.

Mr Whitney praised hospital staff and contractors for their patience and flexibility during the construction process, which started in October last year.

"The staff had to be very stoic and tolerant about it, and if the noise became intolerable the construction staff were very responsive to requests to stop working," he said.

The theatre was part of the hospital’s overnight stay facility, and was completed in the wake of a raft of other projects, including the opening of Callaghan Ward, new treatment spaces, new parking facilities, and more, while protecting its parkland setting.

"The trend is towards doing more overnight stay/more complex surgeries, and this new theatre helps us meet that need," Mr Whitney said.

"It is a response to pinch points that relate to different specialties from time to time and gives us additional capacity."

The hospital had also recruited additional staff, both clinical and non-clinical, specifically for the new theatre.

Surgeries done at Mercy Hospital were covered by a variety of funding streams, including Te Whatu Ora outsourced operations, ACC, insurers, and through self-funding by patients.

Founded by the Sisters of Mercy, the Newington Ave hospital has undergone continued improvements, additions and investment over its 88-year history.

The site has now reached its capacity of about 10,000 surgical admissions annually.

Construction work is continuing on the Marinoto building, including re-roofing and a new fit-out of spaces, which is scheduled to be completed by mid-November.

Mr Whitney said increasing the capacity of Mercy Hospital’s surgical services in turn allowed Mercy’s charitable outreach programme to continue.

"I would like to thank the Otago and Southland community for their ongoing support, our credentialed specialists for their partnership and all staff, past and present, for their commitment to delivering exceptional care for our patients."

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz