NZ surfing talent to ride the St Clair waves

Three-time under-16 national champion Alexis Owen, 15, of Dunedin, will compete in the New Zealand surfing championships in January. PHOTO: CPL PHOTOGRAPHY/CRAIG LEVERS

A tidal wave of talent is set to descend on Dunedin as the best surfers in the country take part in the 2024 National Surfing Championships.

The event will take place at St Clair Beach from January 7 to 13, with surfers from under-14 to over-70 competing.

Plenty of local names are in the mix, including Elliot Brown, Josh Thickpenny, Luke Murphy, Hayley Coakes and Jake Owen, while three-time national champion Alexis Owen leads a promising group of Otago youth.

Bookending the largest gathering of New Zealand’s surfing community will be the fast-paced action of the premier open men’s and women’s divisions. Piha surfer Dune Kennings is the defending champion, and good friend and fellow Piha surfer Elliot Paerata-Reid won the event when it was last held in Dunedin in 2020.

The event will also attract the likes of eight-time champion Billy Stairmand.

The championships are expected to attract over 350 entries across 27 divisions.