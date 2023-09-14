Ocean-full of family fun in store at festival

Showing off a shark fin is Micah Mueller, 3, who is looking forward to the children’s sea-themed costume competition at the Port Chalmers Seafood Festival. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Dunedin is set for a culinary comeback as the Port Chalmers Seafood Festival returns at the end of the month.

Marketing co-ordinator Alasdair Johnston said the event was about "good food, good music and really good fun".

Wellington band The Phoenix Foundation and Dunedin acts Tahu & the Takahes, Cap’n Spoonbill & the Hoiho, the Whirling Eddys and Koputai People’s Party will perform.

Television chef and author Nici Wickes will be a highlight of the culinary pavilion, which will also feature His and Hers Catering local chef Matt Lewis and Mikey’s Kai food truck.

Mr Johnston said the festival had some unique transport options for people travelling to and from Port Chalmers.

There will be free buses for ticket-holders from the Otago Heritage Bus Society, which will run from the Dunedin Railway Station, near Toitu Otago Settlers Museum, to Port Chalmers throughout the day.

Another option will be the Emerson’s Express — train trips also running from the station.

Children’s entertainment co-ordinator Jessamy Simonsen said creating a fun day out for family and friends was at the heart of the festival.

"Making it an awesome experience is a huge part of that."

A children’s fishing competition, a popular mainstay of the festival, is returning.

A children’s sea themed costume competition will bring colour to the festival, giving children a chance to show off home-made creations.

Children from across the city were encouraged to get thinking about making a fishy creation to compete on the day, she said.

Children’s entertainer Suzy Cato and local singer Rainbow Rosalind, along with her friends Melody the Mermaid and Mr Magic, will be there to entertain young ones as well.

There will also be face painting and a supervised aquarium.

Port Chalmers Seafood Festival

Saturday, September 30

11am to 5pm

For tickets and further details visit seafoodfest.co.nz



