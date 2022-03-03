Office to close temporarily for renovations

Photo: Otago Daily Times

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD)/Work and Income’s offices in Mosgiel will close temporarily for building improvements.

MSD regional commissioner Steph Voight said the Mosgiel service centre was being upgraded to help make it work better for clients and staff.

"We’ll have a more welcoming office. Clients will have more privacy when they talk with a case manager and there will be added security for clients, visitors, and our people," Ms Voight said.

"We've been waiting for this to happen in Mosgiel, so we're excited about it," she said.

The service centre, in Factory Rd, will be temporarily closed for about two weeks.

Building work will start on March 14 and the site is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, April 5, at 8.30am.

"Even though the service centre will be temporarily closed our staff will still be working from other locations and they can help you out online or over the phone," shet said.

People needing to contact MSD can visit the Work and Income website, log into MyMSD or call on 0800 559-009 (general inquiries) or 0800 552-002 (NZ Super).